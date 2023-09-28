This major CS2 smoke feature will completely change how some bombsites are played

As expected, the official Counter-Strike 2 launch brought players a bunch of changes to the game. Some of them have been already heavily underlined and praised by the community, but one of them could actually reinvent how certain bombsites are played.

As pointed out by content creator austincsgo, Smoke Grenades in CS2 now spread in all directions, meaning they also go down if they set off on a ledge or something similar. This opens up the opportunity to create angles that are heavily to your advantage.

New possibilities with CS2 Smokes pic.twitter.com/7BujF06ZWE — austin (@austincsgo_) September 28, 2023

In the featured clip, austin showcased how you can now throw a Smoke that lands on the edge of the A side Balcony on Mirage. Once it goes off, it blocks the vision of CTs who are stationed on Stairs or Jungle, for example. But, the Terrorists exiting the Palace may still get a cheeky glimpse at the A side and CT Spawn.

On top of that, austin actually filmed how to throw the Smoke from Top Mid on Mirage. So, the Grenade can be easily set up by a group of Terrorists, and we believe it can greatly help you to take control of the A side. We haven’t tried it out ourselves, but we certainly will in our first Mirage game in CS2.

This vital change can heavily impact a few positions in CS2. Vertigo’s B side Stairs or A side Ramp, Overpass’ Heaven, Nuke’s Heaven and Silo are just some of the ones that initially come to our minds.

We’re sure the community will be able to see more of such tricky Smoke Grenades once the pro players fully transition to CS2. At the time of writing, ESL Pro League Season 18 and BLAST Fall Showdown 2023 are known to be played in CS:GO, so it’ll take a bit more time for that to happen.

About the author