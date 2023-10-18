This CS2 bug on Vertigo is so broken we don’t know how to describe it

Come on Valve, this is too much.

I thought that the Michael Jackson peek (RIP) in CS2 was broken enough, but I was wrong. The worst bug I’ve seen in CS2 thus far is the one that allows players to literally float on Vertigo and kill people mid-air.

This game-breaking CS2 bug was discovered by players hours after Valve updated the game on Oct. 17, which most notably disabled command aliases that multiple players, pros including, were using to de-subtick CS2.

Curiously enough, Valve said in the patch notes that it had fixed cases where players could peek through ceilings, but I guess the developers weren’t aware players are capable of doing far worse at the moment. The “air peek” or “turret bug” has been replicated across Overpass and Vertigo, but it’s far more OP on the latter as players don’t die if they jump out of the construction site and kill players mid-air.

Apparently, there are Air Peeks now in CS2 💀 pic.twitter.com/K8CPZzEib1 — WAXPEER (@WAXPEER) October 18, 2023

The reason the air peek is so outrageous is because any players that jump from the construction site on Vertigo should die, but instead, they found a way to stay alive and catch people off-guard. Though I didn’t come across anyone abusing this bug in my latest Vertigo match in CS2 Premier, more players will figure out how to pull it off if Valve doesn’t fix it as soon as possible.

This sort of game-breaking bug is a hell of an argument for any CS2 pro or fan who thinks that Valve released an unfinished game and that it’s not ready for competition. Valve and ESL are lucky that a glitch like this didn’t happen at IEM Sydney as it would be a bad look for both the developer and the tournament organizer.

Vertigo was already criticized by NiKo and other players, mainly because you can’t quite distinguish the sounds on the map, and now it might be the worst map in the rotation until Valve fixes the air peek bug.

