The Intel Grand Slam Season 3 starts at IEM Chicago with updated rules

The Intel Grand Slam Season 3 is set to start at IEM Chicago, but with some different rules, ESL announced today.

Teams will still win the $1 million prize if they win four out of 10 major tournaments organized by ESL or DreamHack as long as they are the champions of at least one of the events designated as a Masters. If not, teams now will have to win six out of 10 tournaments to win the Intel Grand Slam.

For 2020, the tournaments with the Masters’ stamp will be IEM Katowice, ESL One Cologne, and any future CS:GO Major organized by ESL or DreamHack.

ESL Counter-Strike on Twitter 🥇 The #IntelGrandSlam Season 3 kicks-off at #IEM Chicago with new conditions to win the coveted $1,000,000 prize! Full details 👉 https://t.co/lo0PrLbAFp

These changes come after Team Liquid’s triumph at ESL One Cologne on July 7. The North Americans won the Intel Grand Slam Season Two after 144 days of competition. Astralis, who won the Intel Grand Slam Season One last year, has taken 379 days to win the biggest prize in CS:GO.

With these new rules, it’ll be even harder for any team to complete the Intel Grand Slam. The third season starts this week at IEM Chicago, where teams such as Liquid, Vitality, ENCE, and G2 will try to score their first point.

Take a look at the Intel Grand Slam season 3 schedule for the rest of 2019: