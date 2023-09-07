‘The floor is lava’: CS2 players are experiencing the weirdest bug on Overpass

Counter-Strike 2 is finally on the menu since Valve’s latest invite wave. Still, the game is in its beta stage, and it makes room for some of the weirdest bugs you’ve ever seen in CS. Lately, a group of players experienced a bizarre one on Overpass.

The bug was revealed on Reddit on Sept. 6. A group of players were starting their game on Overpass, but, when they were loading into the pistol round and waiting for the end of the warmup, their spawn suddenly set itself on fire.

On top of that, it ignited not once, not twice, but three times! Luckily, no terrorists were harmed during this strange occurrence, though one of them reportedly lost a Glock-18. One of them screamed “the floor is lava,” and we believe there’s no better description of this incident.

Many other players in the comments quickly turned to jokes after seeing this. “You’re clearly in elo hell,” one of them wrote.

On a more serious note, it’s an odd bug. Personally, it’s the first time I’m seeing something like this, though one player may have found an explanation. They had the same situation happen when they threw a molly in spawn during warmup. I don’t want to come out as an incendiary, but I often do the same in CS2, yet, never had it happen.

Nevertheless, it’s a bug that’s likely to be fixed in the coming days. In the end, having your spawn on fire and randomly losing guns is definitely hilarious, but it can get annoying if it continues.

Luckily for everyone, Valve has been hard at work since releasing the massive invite wave on Aug. 31. Since then, the developers released a couple of patches that addressed some major complaints about the beta.

