Team Liquid officially signs shox to CS:GO lineup

After weeks of reports, Team Liquid has officially confirmed the addition of French veteran Richard “shox” Papillon to its CS:GO roster.

This news comes just two days after Liquid acquired AWPer Joshua “oSee” Ohm in a transfer from Extra Salt. Liquid still has one spot on its 2022 roster to fill and it’s been reported that Nicholas “nitr0” Cannella could be making a return to both CS:GO and Liquid.

Welcome the legendary @ShoxCSGO to our starting roster! pic.twitter.com/KXMEIMuU5X — Team Liquid CSGO (@TeamLiquidCS) December 29, 2021

A longtime veteran of the French CS:GO scene, shox has played for some of the biggest names on some of the most impressive squads from his native scene, including Vitality, G2, Titan, and Envy. In 2014, he claimed a Major victory with LDLC at DreamHack Winter 2014 over the at-the-time reigning champions in NiP.

This move to North America represents the first time that shox has stepped outside of the French scene into an international roster in his long, illustrious career. Shox recently departed Team Vitality, where he was a foundational member and supplemental piece to both that team’s success and the rise of superstar Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut.

While Liquid still has a starting roster spot to fill, it also has three former starters sitting on the bench. The team officially moved Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, and Michael “Grim” Wince to the inactive roster just a week prior to shox’s acquisition, confirming rumors that the trio of players and Liquid were going to part ways.

Shox joins oSee, Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, and Keith “NAF” Markovic in Liquid’s 2022 starting roster for CS:GO.