Team Liquid officially drop Patsi from Counter-Strike team

Team Liquid have officially dropped Robert “Patsi” Isyanov from their Counter-Strike roster, setting the stage for their reported rebuild.

Liquid moved to a European-majority roster in early 2023, throwing away their North American roots in the process. After several underwhelming events, they are reportedly rebuilding by bringing in Twistzz and cadiaN to round out their five-man roster heading into the first full year of CS2 competition. Liquid are allegedly set with Twistzz, cadiaN, NAF, YEKINDAR, and Felipe “skullz” Medeiros. Additionally, they’re bringing in Major-winning coach Wilton “zews” Prado to guide the roster. The move would send Liquid back to an Americas-majority roster.

Outside of a few great performances, Patsi never found his footing statistically. He posted just a 1.00 HLTV Rating in LAN competition, far from enough to keep him employed with the organization. The former Rookie of the Year nominee backslid tremendously from a 1.13 Rating he gained during his time with Team Spirit. His best performance came in a best-of-three against Lynn Vision, where he posted a +10 in K/D in both maps during a Liquid 2-0 victory. He failed to post many other positive K/D performances in Liquid’s colors, his worst coming in his final map with the team against Eternal Fire, a -12 notch.

At one point in time, Liquid was the one and only NA hope on the international stage. They won an IEM Grand Slam in 2019 but never snagged a coveted Major title. They’ll add an important player from that run, Twistzz, who is the only NA player to ever win an IEM Grand Slam and a Major during their career.

Team Liquid is one of the beneficiaries of a massive shakeup across the CS landscape. Heroic is also making substantial changes to its roster, as are Team Vitality and IEM Sydney winners FaZe Clan, according to multiple reports. Several teams have been sent scrambling to fill out their five-man rosters before the first Major in CS2 is held in March of 2024.