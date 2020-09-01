Tarik’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Tarik is a professional CS:GO player from North America. Originating from Turkey, tarik’s rise to the top of CS:GO’s NA scene has been a story of his determination.

He started playing Counter-Strike when he was 10 years old. Tarik slowly started to get involved in the game’s professional scene. His time under the spotlight didn’t start until 2014, however. He was trying to juggle both his studies and playing at a collegiate level at the same time. Tarik’s CS:GO career picked up its pace after he decided to drop out of college and focus on becoming a pro.

His efforts started to pay off in 2017 when Cloud9 recruited him. The team went on to become the first NA squad to win a CS:GO Major. Tarik left C9 in 2018 and played for MIBR and NRG Esports before he signed with Evil Geniuses in 2019.

In addition to being one of the most talented CS:GO players in NA, tarik is also a founding board member of the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association. The player-driven organization aims to protect professional Counter-Strike players’ best interests both during and after their active careers.

If your goal is to become as good as tarik at CS:GO, you’ll need to have a strong mindset and dedication to training every day like him. Copying his settings will give you a headstart in your journey, though, and can allow you to relate more to his gameplay while you’re spectating.

Here are tarik’s CS:GO settings.

Tarik’s video settings – Screengrab via Valve Tarik’s video settings – Screengrab via Valve Tarik’s mouse settings – Screengrab via Valve

Tarik’s mouse settings

Tarik’s mouse settings – Screengrab via Valve

Though most pros prefer playing with super low sensitivity levels, tarik prefers a more delicate balance. His mouse settings offer an outstanding balance between speed and accuracy.

His Logitech MX518’s weight allows him to get away with this setup since it’s one of the heavier gaming mice on the market. Tarik compliments his setup with an XL mouse pad, Razer Gigantus v2, to make sure he has enough room to perform flick shots when needed. His mouse’s polling rate of 1,000 Hz is one of the more important takeaways since it reduces the overall input lag to the lowest value possible.

DPI 800 Mouse Sensitivity 1.10 eDPI 880 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Mouse Acceleration Off Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On [Logitech MX518 Legendary]

Tarik‘s video settings

Tarik’s video settings – Screengrab via Valve Tarik’s video settings – Screengrab via Valve

CS:GO pros travel quite often, meaning that they have to play on different computers all the time. Considering not every PC has the same specs, the wisest thing to do is getting used to playing with the lowest settings. This ensures better in-game performances and makes it easier to spot enemies since there will be fewer details in the game to distract you.

Tarik sets all of his graphical settings to their lowest values and also prefers a stretched resolution at 1024 x 768. Though stretched resolutions make CS:GO look funny, it actually enlarges player models, which makes aiming easier. Stretched characters will always be easier to shoot compared to regular ones—and it helps with spotting quick peeks.

Tarik also powers up his setup with a top-of-the-line gaming monitor, the BenQ XL2546, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI. His system easily pushes up to 240 frames per second (FPS) thanks to his lower settings preference, making his game as smooth as it can be.

Resolution 1024 x 768 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Refresh Rate 240 Hz Scaling Mode Stretched Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 80 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Laptop Power Savings Disabled Global Shadow Quality Very Low Model / Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multi-core Rendering Enabled Multi-sampling Anti-Aliasing Mode None FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled [NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI]

Tarik‘s crosshair settings

First step of applying a player’s crosshair settings – Screengrab via Valve Second step of applying a player’s crosshair settings – Screengrab via Valve

Though the regular crosshair is fine as a starting point, most pros prefer tinkering around to find the perfect balance between color, size, and style. Customized crosshair settings often result in better versions when it comes to noticeability.

To use tarik’s crosshair settings, just copy and paste the following commands into CS:GO’s in-game console. Your crosshair should change to tarik’s right after pressing enter.

Sometimes, the changes done via the in-game console may not end up being permanent, however. If that’s the case, paste the following commands into your “config.cfg” file. This will help you avoid going through the same process every time you launch CS:GO and change your crosshair settings permanently.

“Config.cfg” should be located under your “Userdata/SteamID” folder. You may need to perform this step multiple times if you have more than one Steam account that you play CS:GO on.

Here’s a more detailed explanation of how you can find your “config.cfg” file.

cl_fixedcrosshairgap -4.5; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairstyle 1; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1;

Tarik‘s viewmodel settings

It’s possible to adjust the amount of screen space your gun takes up in CS:GO. Viewmodel settings allow players to free up more space on their screen by pushing the gun model further back, which comes in handy while spotting players.

Like tarik’s crosshair settings, you can also paste these commands into the in-game console, config, or Autoexec file to adjust your viewmodel settings.

viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

Tarik‘s bobbing settings

Bobbing or cl_bob refers to your gun’s moving animation as you keep moving. While this is a perfectly natural physical feature, it may make it harder for you to land shots when you’re moving at the same time.

Paste the following commands into your console or “config.cfg” to use tarik’s bobbing settings. You can also further customize them to your liking by adjusting the numbers attached to each line.