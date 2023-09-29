Tarik starts playing CS2, can’t avoid incisive comparison with VALORANT

Tarik has been grinding CS2 this week after the game’s global release and he’s already come up with a take that is causing a stir in both the Counter-Strike and VALORANT communities.

The former CS:GO pro turned superstar content creator in VALORANT was playing CS2 on a livestream across Sept. 28 and 29 when he let his fan base know that he’ll probably be putting more time into CS2 for the foreseeable future.

“Tomorrow [in his next stream] I’m going to get on CS2 earlier, I might play like a little VALO and switch to CS2 like pretty quick,” tarik told his chat. “Because this shit [CS2] is more fun than VALORANT, I’m not going to lie. Fuck VALORANT, this shit is way more fun.”

tarik is back in love with CS2 and says CS2 is more fun than valorant pic.twitter.com/JqGgrhwwqd — NarT (@NartOutHere) September 29, 2023

After Tarik retired from CS:GO in 2021, he went on to become one of the strongest voices in the VALORANT community through his gameplay streams and VCT watch parties. The American has streamed over 1,000 hours of VALORANT in the past six months, according to Sullygnome’s statistics, while putting in just over 30 hours of Counter-Strike content on Twitch.

Though Tarik’s opinion might have left VALORANT fans shocked, he’s not the only one possibly putting more effort into CS now that CS2 is out. Other former pros who switched to VALORANT like Hiko and steel have already streamed more CS2 than Riot Games’ FPS in the past 30 days, according to Sullygnome.

Though tarik seems willing to play more CS2 over VALORANT in the coming days, this doesn’t mean he’ll abandon VALORANT altogether as he’s fairly connected with the professional scene.

But with the VCT break, don’t expect tarik to be streaming as much VALORANT as he was before CS2’s release.

