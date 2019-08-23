StarLadder Berlin Major New Challengers Stage results and standings

The second CS:GO Major of the year has started. Teams will play best-one-matches in a Swiss format, but a win in a best-of-three series will be required to move forward or to avoid elimination from the tournament.
The StarLadder Berlin Major New Challengers Stage will take place over four days from Aug. 23 to 26.
Only eight teams out of the 16 in attendance will make it into the New Legends Stage to fight for a spot in the playoffs against the eight best teams from the previous Major, IEM Katowice in February.
Here are the results from each individual series over the four days of the New Challengers Stage. The standings will be updated when results are finalized. The most recent games will be on top.
Standings
|Placing
|Team name
|Record
|1)
|G2
|2-0
|2)
|North
|2-0
|3)
|mousesports
|2-0
|4)
|CR4ZY
|2-0
|5)
|FURIA
|1-1
|6)
|NRG
|1-1
|7)
|Syman
|1-1
|8)
|DreamEaters
|1-1
|9)
|Vitality
|1-1
|10)
|HellRaisers
|1-1
|11)
|AVANGAR
|1-1
|12)
|forZe
|1-1
|13)
|Grayhound
|0-2
|14)
|Complexity
|0-2
|15)
|INTZ
|0-2
|16)
|TYLOO
|0-2
Day one results (Friday, Aug. 23)
Second round
forZe 16-9 Grayhound
Map: Train
CR4ZY 16-11 FURIA
Map: Train
mousesports 19-17 AVANGAR
Map: Inferno
HellRaisers 16-5 Complexity
Map: Inferno
Vitality 16-9 INTZ
Map: Mirage
G2 16-9 DreamEaters
Map: Overpass
NRG 16-7 TYLOO
Map: Train
North 16-14 Syman
Map: Train
First round
CR4ZY 16-13 Grayhound
Map: Nuke
AVANGAR 16-13 Complexity
Map: Inferno
mousesports 16-6 forZe
Map: Inferno
FURIA 16-6 HellRaisers
Map: Inferno
North 16-5 INTZ
Map: Train
G2 16-10 TYLOO
Map: Overpass
Syman 16-8 Vitality
Map: Dust II
DreamEaters 19-17 NRG
Map: Overpass