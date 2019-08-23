StarLadder Berlin Major New Challengers Stage results and standings

The second CS:GO Major of the year has started. Teams will play best-one-matches in a Swiss format, but a win in a best-of-three series will be required to move forward or to avoid elimination from the tournament.

The StarLadder Berlin Major New Challengers Stage will take place over four days from Aug. 23 to 26.

Only eight teams out of the 16 in attendance will make it into the New Legends Stage to fight for a spot in the playoffs against the eight best teams from the previous Major, IEM Katowice in February.

Here are the results from each individual series over the four days of the New Challengers Stage. The standings will be updated when results are finalized. The most recent games will be on top.

Standings

Placing Team name Record 1) G2 2-0 2) North 2-0 3) mousesports 2-0 4) CR4ZY 2-0 5) FURIA 1-1 6) NRG 1-1 7) Syman 1-1 8) DreamEaters 1-1 9) Vitality 1-1 10) HellRaisers 1-1 11) AVANGAR 1-1 12) forZe 1-1 13) Grayhound 0-2 14) Complexity 0-2 15) INTZ 0-2 16) TYLOO 0-2

Day one results (Friday, Aug. 23)

Second round

forZe 16-9 Grayhound

Map: Train

CR4ZY 16-11 FURIA

Map: Train

mousesports 19-17 AVANGAR

Map: Inferno

HellRaisers 16-5 Complexity

Map: Inferno

Vitality 16-9 INTZ

Map: Mirage

G2 16-9 DreamEaters

Map: Overpass

NRG 16-7 TYLOO

Map: Train

North 16-14 Syman

Map: Train

First round

CR4ZY 16-13 Grayhound

Map: Nuke

AVANGAR 16-13 Complexity

Map: Inferno

mousesports 16-6 forZe

Map: Inferno

FURIA 16-6 HellRaisers

Map: Inferno

North 16-5 INTZ

Map: Train

G2 16-10 TYLOO

Map: Overpass

Syman 16-8 Vitality

Map: Dust II

DreamEaters 19-17 NRG

Map: Overpass