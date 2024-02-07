Category:
Counter-Strike

Spirit’s donk lives up to hype at IEM Katowice 2024, leading MVP race after group stage

The new wonderkid is performing like a superstar.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 06:19 am
Donk, from Team Spirit, stares forward at a media day for CS:GO.
Image via Team Spirit

Team Spirit’s donk is unquestionably one of the most promising participants of IEM Katowice 2024. So far, the player has been exceeding expectations, arguably spearheading the race for the MVP title.

After five matches in IEM Katowice 2024’s group stage and play-in, Spirit are undefeated, taking down teams like FaZe and Natus Vincere. This run booked them a direct spot in the semifinals, and many of their successes have been thanks to donk, who was arguably their best player in each series.

Donk (right) celebrates his win at BetBoom Dacha CS2 tournament in Dubai.
Spirit have been unstoppable in Katowice. Photo via Team Spirit on Twitter

In each match, he was Spirit’s top player KD-wise. With such form, it’s no wonder the 17-year-old is considered the best player of the tournament so far. He was the top-rated player of the group stage, with a jaw-dropping 1.62 rating, according to HLTV. Second to donk is G2 Esports’ m0NESY, who sits on a 1.39 rating.

Donk’s incredible stats aren’t a result of sheer luck. The young prodigy has been showcasing phenomenal aim, resilience, and unmatched aggression at IEM Katowice 2024. In the series against FaZe Clan, the Russian player confidently pushed the enemies during Yard defense, claiming three kills as a result. He also showed off his impressive aim by casually landing three headshots versus FaZe on Mirage. So far, he’s been a menace to teams in the CS2 event.

With such a spectacular showing in Katowice, donk is undoubtedly leading the charge for the MVP race. It’s too early to tell yet, but if he maintains his form in the playoffs and leads Spirit to the grand final, it’s tough to imagine anyone else could claim the award.

But, the playoffs will take place in a renowned Spodek arena in front of thousands of fans, so the 17-year-old could crumble under the pressure due to his lack of experience—especially since Spirit certainly won’t be the home crowd favorites. Either way, we’ve got to wait and see what he has left in store for us.

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.