Spirit first team to secure playoff berth at PGL Antwerp Major

Before the Legends Stage of the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major began, only a few expected the underdogs of Copenhagen Flames and Team Spirit to make it to the playoffs. And yet, both of them won their first two series at this stage of the event. They clashed with each other for the first spot in the Champions Stage, and after a close three-map series, the CIS representatives can cherish the triumph today.

At first, both teams loaded onto Vertigo, which was Copenhagen Flames’ pick, and the young Danish roster proved why they chose it. They took an admirable eight rounds on the terrorist side before switching to the much easier CT side and closing the map with a 16-10 scoreline.

Despite a 1-0 lead in the series, Spirit shouldn’t have been written off, and their dominance on Mirage is living proof of why. The Russian players showcased impressive individual skills and cohesive aggression on the T side, where they won nine rounds. In the second half, they only allowed Copenhagen Flames to take two before they finished the map with a 16-8 result and made the series go to Ancient, which was the decider.

The Danish representatives played their two previous games in the tournament on that map, where they won 16-14 against Bad News Eagles and 16-8 against ENCE. The odds seemed in their favor to overcome Spirit and claim a spot in the playoffs.

Spirit, however, showed they were even better prepared than their opponents. At first, they showcased an almost impenetrable CT side, where they lost only four rounds. They lost the second pistol and the following anti-eco, but were back in the driver’s seat once they got their hands on proper guns. Spirit dominated through and through, winning with a 16-6 result and qualifying for the Champions Stage.

Today, one more team will follow Spirit's steps. Natus Vincere will face Ninjas in Pyjamas for the second spot in the playoffs, where a total of eight squads will participate.