Some CS:GO fans think Astralis’ blameF is ‘too passive’—but stats prove otherwise

There’s a perception in the CS:GO community that Astralis’ rifler blameF only has great stats because he baits his teammates by playing overly passive. This theory is repeated over and over in almost every Astralis post on Reddit, regardless of whether it is about blameF or not.

“[BlameF is] too passive, a bit of a bait here and there, saving way too often, not taking risks unless he’s been pressured to do so, he sometimes doesn’t even trade his teammates properly,” one fan wrote on Reddit on June 1, in a post discussing Astralis reportedly signing Victor Staerh from Sprout. “I just can’t watch this blameF baiting game man, come on is there no other tactics,” another fan wrote on Reddit in May.

What some fans don’t realize, however, is that CS:GO stats prove blameF isn’t as passive as they might think he is in the first place. The star rifler is the second-most aggressive player on Astralis in 2023, as you can see below according to stats from HLTV.

Stats dev1ce blameF Buzz Altekz gla1ve Xyp9x Percentage of rounds where a player was involved in opening kill or death 22.9 percent 21.5 percent 19.6 percent 19.6 percent 19.4 percent 15.1 percent Percentage of rounds where the player won the opening duel 66.7 percent 60.3 percent 47.2 percent 52.8 percent 46.3 percent 50.5 percent Opening kills per round 0.15 0.13 0.09 0.10 0.09 0.08 Deaths per round 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.09 0.10 0.07 Opening kill rating 1.30 1.17 0.96 1.03 0.94 0.92 Opening kill statistics of all six players who were a part of Astralis’ main lineup in 2023. (Source: HLTV)

What blameF’s numbers show is that fans sometimes get stuck on a narrative because of a few plays they’ve seen. The eye test is a valid way to measure whether a player is good or not when you’re watching a match, but you should also take stats into consideration before making any judgments.

BlameF is the second-best player on Astralis in 2023, only slightly below dev1ce—who’s undoubtedly one of the most consistent players of all time. Together, they helped the Danish team reach the playoffs at IEM Dallas after nearly one year away from the playoffs of big events.

