Return of the King: dev1ce roars to life in IEM Dallas groups with incredible kill tally

With IEM Dallas 2023, dev1ce is back at an IEM event for the first time since December 2021 and he’s already managed to record some impressive stats in the group stage.

The Dane is the best-performing player of the event with a stunning 1.47 rating, according to HLTV. He’s also averaged a jaw-dropping 28.83 kills per map, recording 173 kills across six maps.

This incredible showing led to Astralis qualifying for the playoffs. They lost to ENCE in the Group B upper bracket final, though, which secured them a place in the quarterfinals rather than the semifinals. Still, dev1ce has been stellar throughout all three series so far, including wins against hometown favorites Team Liquid and Cloud9.

For dev1ce, this is his first IEM event since IEM Winter 2021 when he played for Ninjas in Pyjamas. It’s also only his fourth offline this year.

Besides having a stunning rating and an amazing average kills record, dev1ce is also leading in terms of KD difference (+79), has the most multi-kill rounds (59.1 percent), and the most AWP kills in the event (92) and per round (0.52), according to HLTV.

If Astralis qualify for the grand final or go on to win the whole event, the Dane will most likely be the primary candidate for an MVP award thanks to his performance. But Astralis have a tough road ahead of them with MOUZ in the quarterfinals and Heroic in the semifinals.

Astralis are back in action at IEM Dallas on Friday, June 2.

