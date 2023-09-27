Shroud explains why CS2 is easier than CS:GO thanks to one major change

After six months of waiting, it looks like Counter-Strike 2 is finally here. The game is expected to drop on Sept. 27, and before it’s launch, shroud explained why it feels easier than CS:GO.

In one of his recent streams, the content creator shared his thoughts about CS2. In his eyes, the game is around 10 percent easier than CS:GO, but it’s mostly due to the fact that CS2 actually works. The clip was posted by ESL on Instagram on Sept. 26.

“It’s [CS2] easier than CS:GO. […] I would say like, you know, 10 percent, maybe. 10 percent easier than CS:GO. But that could just be because the game actually works and CS:GO didn’t. You know what I mean? There’s a chance that that’s why. CS:GO is so fucking broken. You’re literally just… bullets don’t exist in that game,” shroud said.

In the comments, however, many players criticized shroud’s take on CS2, claiming he has no idea about it and his opinion is just wrong.

We admit it’s tough to give a verdict on whether CS2 is easier than CS:GO or not, but we must say the upcoming game does feel smoother than the 11-year-old classic. Movement, shooting, and overall gameplay are just more satisfying, mostly due to the new sub-tick rate system. Although the mentioned tick rate system hasn’t dodged the criticism, with many average and pro players claiming it’s still 64 tick, and voicing their dissatisfaction with that.

Valve started releasing massive beta invites on Aug. 31, and since then it received a bunch of feedback from new players. So far, the developers have been working hard to address it, launching new patches for the majority of September. But, the game still has a few issues worth looking into, and the community hopes they will get addressed on Sept. 27, when the game is expected to go live.

