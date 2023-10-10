Sh1ro’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Who doesn't want to be Sh1ro?

Known for his sharpshooting skills and strategic gameplay, Sh1ro has been a dominant force in the competitive Counter-Strike scene. Many players look up to the Cloud9 star for guidance and inspiration.

If you want to play like Sh1ro in CS2, try using his same mouse settings, video settings, crosshair settings, viewmodel settings, and launch options.

Sh1ro’s mouse settings

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 1.04 eDPI 832 Zoom Sensitivity One Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity Six

Sh1ro’s video settings

Setting Value Resolution 1024×768 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Scaling Mode Black Bars Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 88 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Advanced Video – Boost Player Contrast Enabled Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 8x MSAA Global Shadow Quality Low Model / Texture Detail Low Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Shader Detail Low

Sh1ro’s crosshair settings

Setting Value Drawoutline Zero Alpha 255 Color Two Blue 255 Green 255 Red 255 Dot Zero Gap -3 Size Two Style Four Thickness Zero Sniper Width One

Sh1ro’s viewmodel settings

Setting Value FOV 68 Offset X 2.5 Offset Y Zero Offset Z -1.5

Sh1ro’s launch options

-novid -freq 360 -tickrate 128 +fps_max 501 -console +cl_interp_ratio 1

