Sh1ro’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS2

Who doesn't want to be Sh1ro?

Sh1ro competing at European RMR B for Paris CS:GO Major.
Photo by Michał Konkol via BLAST

Known for his sharpshooting skills and strategic gameplay, Sh1ro has been a dominant force in the competitive Counter-Strike scene. Many players look up to the Cloud9 star for guidance and inspiration.

If you want to play like Sh1ro in CS2, try using his same mouse settings, video settings, crosshair settings, viewmodel settings, and launch options.

Sh1ro’s mouse settings

SettingValue
DPI800
Sensitivity1.04
eDPI832
Zoom SensitivityOne
Hz1000
Windows SensitivitySix

Sh1ro’s video settings

SettingValue
Resolution1024×768
Aspect Ratio4:3
Scaling ModeBlack Bars
Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness88 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Advanced Video – Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode8x MSAA
Global Shadow QualityLow
Model / Texture DetailLow
Texture Filtering ModeBilinear
Shader DetailLow
Sh1ro’s crosshair settings

SettingValue
DrawoutlineZero
Alpha255
ColorTwo
Blue255
Green255
Red255
DotZero
Gap-3
SizeTwo
StyleFour
ThicknessZero
Sniper WidthOne

Sh1ro’s viewmodel settings

SettingValue
FOV68
Offset X2.5
Offset YZero
Offset Z-1.5

Sh1ro’s launch options

-novid -freq 360 -tickrate 128 +fps_max 501 -console +cl_interp_ratio 1

