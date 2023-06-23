S1mple and nafany blast CS:GO pundit, say it’s ‘terrible’ to hear him commentate

Professional CS:GO players s1mple and nafany have had enough of esports pundit Alex “Mauisnake” Ellenberg’s opinions on Twitter after the North American once again criticized nafany’s calling today.

Mauisnake has been a known critic of the way nafany calls for Cloud9’s CS:GO team and he threw another jab at the Russian on June 23. The pundit said on Twitter that the reason C9’s star player sh1ro cried at the European RMR for the BLAST Paris Major in April, which C9 failed to qualify for, was because the IGLing was “so bad.” Nafany left an angry reply minutes after Mauisnake’s tweet.

“Man, shout your mouth while you don’t know a pice of info,” nafany wrote. “If your thinks been an analyst give you any possibility talk shit about anyone or any team better rethink about you as a person. It’s cool to speak shit, but better to speak facts not lie.”

Man, shout your mouth while you don’t know a pice of info. Thanks. If your thinks been an analyst give you any possibility talk shit about anyone or any team better rethink about you as a person.

It’s cool to speak shit, but better to speak facts not lie) — nafany. (@nafanyGOD) June 23, 2023

Nafany’s reply led Mauisnake to try to explain why watching the Russian IGL’s calls makes him “sick.” He implied that nafany plays in the same way over and over and that it ended up hurting sh1ro and Ax1Le’s chances of winning more in 2022.

Mauisnake likely mentioned sh1ro and Ax1Le because they were named the third-best and fourth-best CS:GO players in the world by HLTV in 2022 despite C9 only winning one tier-one trophy in the form of IEM Dallas last year.

S1mple, who had nothing to do with nafany and Mauisnake’s arguing, joined the Twitter thread and called the pundit out in defense of the Russian IGL.

“I’m tired of your boring game analysis, please get more knowledge in your work,” s1mple wrote. “Sometimes it’s actually terrible to hear you on desk, try to understand game better, you have so many smart people around [you].”

I'm tired of your boring game analysis, please get more knowledge in your work, sometimes it’s actually terrible to hear you on desk, try to understand game better, you have so many smart people around — Sasha (@s1mpleO) June 23, 2023

Even though two world-class CS:GO pros called Mauisnake out—one of which was named the best CS:GO player of the decade in 2022—the pundit continued criticizing nafany’s IGLing on Twitter.

Although a lot of professional players prefer to not engage with critics on social media, this wasn’t the first time this year that s1mple lashed out at broadcast members. Earlier this year, the GOAT said people commenting on the English and Russian broadcasts “do not understand how Counter-Strike works at all.”

About the author