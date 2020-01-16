Renegades round out the list for IEM Katowice 2020

Renegades defeated ex-Genuine 3-1 today at the IEM Katowice Oceania closed qualifiers to grab the last spot for the $500,000 tournament in Poland.

This is the first tournament that Renegades qualified for since the Australians signed Jordan “Hatz” Bajic from ORDER to replace Ollie “DickStacy” Tierney in January.



Renegades on Twitter GGWP to everyone we faced in the Closed Qualifier. A great run debuting with @hatz_csgo. We’re absolutely thrilled! YEAH THE BOYS!

Renegades started the series with a 1-0 advantage due to coming from the closed qualifier’s upper-bracket. Ex-Genuine scrapped a 16-14 win on Train, but Renegades quickly regained control of the series and won by 16-12 twice, on Dust II and Inferno, to qualify for IEM Katowice.

Joshua “INS” Potter and Simon “Sico” Williams, the two players added in 2019, who played for Grayhound Gaming, were the best players on the server. The duo combined for 154 kills. Hatz, on the other hand, wasn’t on his best day, at least when it comes to fragging. The rookie finished with 49 kills and 55 deaths.

Although IEM Katowice 2020 isn’t a Major as it was in 2019, it will be one of the biggest tournaments of the year, especially because all of the top 10 CS:GO teams will be in Poland. Astralis were the champions last year and ENCE were the runners-up.

Here are all the teams qualified for IEM Katowice 2020: Astralis, Team Liquid, mousesports, Fnatic, Evil Geniuses, Vitality, 100 Thieves, Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2, Virtus Pro, Cloud9, MAD Lions, Renegades, and ViCi Gaming.

IEM Katowice will be played from Feb. 25 to March 1. The winner will earn $250,000 in prize pool.