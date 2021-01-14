PGL to host $2 million CS:GO Stockholm Major this fall

PGL is stepping back into the CS:GO scene this year with a new tournament that will feature a $2 million prize pool, the largest in CS:GO history.

The PGL Stockholm Major will be run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7, the tournament organizer announced today. The playoffs will be held as a LAN event at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden from Nov. 4 to 7. The company will still abide by all safety and health guidelines for the event, meaning that the in-person portion could be changed if the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.

📢 PGL TO HOST THE FIRST CS:GO MAJOR AFTER A TWO-YEAR BREAK



📰 Read more -> https://t.co/V7nBgesXnf#PGLMAJOR pic.twitter.com/qexpQgeTRo — PGL (@pglesports) January 14, 2021

This is set to be the first CS:GO Major since the StarLadder Berlin Major, which concluded in September 2019. PGL also claims that this event will be the first CS:GO Major to broadcast in 4k 60 FPS quality and will include some form of Augmented Reality elements, a new custom HUD, and other features.

PGL has hosted or provided some form of support for dozens of CS:GO tournaments since it started running them in November 2013.

“First of all, my colleagues and I are passionate fans of CS,” PGL CEO Silviu Stroie said. “We grew up and watched this game getting bigger and bigger, just at the same pace as our development as a company. We have timeless memories with our past Counter-Strike shows, and, honestly, we owe a lot to this game, as players and as a company. We believe that this community deserves the best product this franchise has ever seen.”

More details, including the tournament format, ticketing information, talent lineup, and schedule, will be revealed closer to the launch of the event.