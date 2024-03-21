Category:
Your guide to the PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 sticker capsules and which you should buy

How many capsules will you open?
The first Counter-Strike 2 Major sticker capsules were finally made available as the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major entered the Elimination Stage on March 21. Fans originally had to wait, but can now finally get their hands on player signatures and team stickers.

Stickers are available in four grades: Normal, Glitter, Holo, and Gold. The Normal version of the stickers simply contains the player’s signature in white atop the team logo, but the latter variants really stand out. From miniature star and moon icons in the Glitter designs to the vibrant color gradients in the Holos and the shimmering class of the Gold stickers, many players will be chasing the rarer stickers to add to their weapons or sell on the Steam Market.

There are 24 teams and 120 player signatures, meaning there are almost 600 different stickers to collect across four capsules: Legends, Challengers, Contenders, and Champions. Here’s what each sticker capsule holds.

All PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 sticker capsules and contents

Legends team and autograph capsules

A screenshot of the contents of a sticker capsule for the PGL Copenhagen Major.
The best of the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Legends sticker capsules contain stickers for the teams and players who were seeded directly into the Elimination Stage of the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major, also known as the “top eight.” Historically these teams received direct invites to the Legends Stage, which is why the capsule has its name.

The teams and players included in the Legends sticker capsules include:

TeamPlayers
FaZe Clanrain, broky, karrigan, ropz, frozen
Team Spiritchopper, magixx, zont1x, donk, sh1ro
Team VitalityapEX, ZywOo, Spinx, flameZ, mezii
MOUZtorzsi, xertioN, siuhy, Jimpphat, Brollan
ComplexityJT, floppy, Grim, hallzerk, EliGE
Virtus.proJame, FL1T, fame, n0rb3r7, mir
NAVIb1t, Aleksib, jL, iM, w0nderful
G2 EsportshuNter-, NiKo, m0NESY, HooXi, nexa

Challengers team and autograph capsules

A screenshot of the contents of a sticker capsule for the PGL Copenhagen Major.
Signatures aplenty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Challengers sticker capsules contain seeds nine to 16 at the PGL Copenhagen Major. Normally these teams would have been invited to the Challenger Stage or have qualified as a top seed from a regional RMR.

The teams and players included in the Challengers sticker capsules include:

TeamPlayers
Cloud9Ax1Le, HObbit, electroNic, Perfecto, Boombl4
ENCEdycha, gla1ve, Goofy, Kylar, hades
FURIAyuurih, arT, KSCERATO, FalleN, chelo
HeroicTeSeS, sjuush, NertZ, nicoodoz, kyxsan
Eternal FireXANTARES, Calyx, MAJ3R, Wicadia, woxic
Apeksnawwk, jkaem, STYKO, CacaNito, sense
GamerLegionisak, acoR, Keoz, volt, Snax
SAWMUTiRiS, rmn, ewjerkz, story, arrozdoce

Contenders team and autograph capsules

A screenshot of the contents of a sticker capsule for the PGL Copenhagen Major.
Go for gold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, the Contenders sticker capsules contain stickers for the bottom eight teams according to seeding. In the past, the Contenders capsules held stickers for the bottom-seeded RMR qualifiers.

The teams and players included in the Contenders sticker capsules include:

TeamPlayers
paiN Gamingbiguzera, lux, kauez, nqz, n1ssim
ImperialVINI, HEN1, felps, noway, decenty
The MongolZbLitz, Techno4K, 910, mzinho, Senzu
ECSTATICkraghen, Queenix, salazar, Nodios, Patti
KOImopoz, dav1g, JUST, adamS, stadodo
Legacycoldzera, latto, dumau, NEKIZ, b4rtiN
Lynn Visionwestmelon, z4kr, Starry, EmiliaQAQ, Jee
AMKALTRAVIS, Forester, NickelBack, Krad, ICY

Champions team and autograph capsules

The Champions capsules are not available until after the Major concludes and feature specially designed gold versions of the victors’ signatures. All of the player autographs for the winning team will be included in this capsule with proceeds from the sales going directly to the champions, offering a bonus incentive.

You can expect these to be available a few days to a week after the CS2 Major concludes, so check back later to catch a preview of what the capsule has in store.

