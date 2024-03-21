Category:
Counter-Strike

These are the best PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 stickers

The best team and player signature stickers at the first CS2 Major.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 10:08 pm
A PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major sticker.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Better late than never, right? The PGL Copenhagen Major Counter-Strike 2 sticker capsules have finally arrived and are jam-packed full of unique designs and striking colors, meaning you’ll be able to show off your favorite player or team on your best CS skins.

Recommended Videos

Normally these would have been available before the CS2 Major began, but due to a late team replacement and a few “improper” designs, it took an extra week or so for fans to get their hands on them.

Once you place one of these stickers on your weapon, the only way you’ll be able to take it off is by scraping it away which deletes it for good. Scraping a few might be a good idea though, as interesting and hidden patterns may be revealed when you do. Almost 600 stickers make up the first CS2 Major capsule collection, so we’ve picked out our favorites. Here are all the best PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 signature and sticker designs.

Best PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 stickers

Best PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 player signature stickers

Best PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 team stickers

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Your guide to the PGL Copenhagen Major Pick’Em: Selections, how to play, and more
A screenshot of a coin on a warehouse background in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Your guide to the PGL Copenhagen Major Pick’Em: Selections, how to play, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 20, 2024
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
The PGL Copenhagen Major logo next to a robotic version of the logo lit up by lights.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Europe loses 3 slots at next CS2 Major after heroic performances from Brazil and Asia at PGL Copenhagen
FURIA celebrates a win at the PGL Copenhagen Major
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Europe loses 3 slots at next CS2 Major after heroic performances from Brazil and Asia at PGL Copenhagen
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Your guide to the PGL Copenhagen Major Pick’Em: Selections, how to play, and more
A screenshot of a coin on a warehouse background in CS2.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Your guide to the PGL Copenhagen Major Pick’Em: Selections, how to play, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 20, 2024
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
The PGL Copenhagen Major logo next to a robotic version of the logo lit up by lights.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Europe loses 3 slots at next CS2 Major after heroic performances from Brazil and Asia at PGL Copenhagen
FURIA celebrates a win at the PGL Copenhagen Major
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Europe loses 3 slots at next CS2 Major after heroic performances from Brazil and Asia at PGL Copenhagen
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 20, 2024
Author
Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com