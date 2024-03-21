These are the best PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 stickers

Better late than never, right? The PGL Copenhagen Major Counter-Strike 2 sticker capsules have finally arrived and are jam-packed full of unique designs and striking colors, meaning you’ll be able to show off your favorite player or team on your best CS skins.

Normally these would have been available before the CS2 Major began, but due to a late team replacement and a few “improper” designs, it took an extra week or so for fans to get their hands on them.

Once you place one of these stickers on your weapon, the only way you’ll be able to take it off is by scraping it away which deletes it for good. Scraping a few might be a good idea though, as interesting and hidden patterns may be revealed when you do. Almost 600 stickers make up the first CS2 Major capsule collection, so we’ve picked out our favorites. Here are all the best PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 signature and sticker designs.

Best PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 stickers

Best PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 player signature stickers

KSCERATO’s signature is very detailed. Screenshot by Dot Esports Clever play on Nodios’ name here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Top hat chopper. Screenshot by Dot Esports Electriftying. Screenshot by Dot Esports Any League of Legend fans? Screenshot by Dot Esports It certainly is Jame Time. Screenshot by Dot Esports Graffiti-styled FlameZ. Screenshot by Dot Esports A CS legend in name and in autograph. Screenshot by Dot Esports To Isengard. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cacanito! Screenshot by Dot Esports The gold and grey work brilliantly here. Screenshot by Dot Esports :). Screenshot by Dot Esports A crown for a king. Screenshot by Dot Esports 910, or 9-lightning bolt-0? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best PGL Copenhagen Major CS2 team stickers

You want a star sticker? This is one of the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sharp. Screenshot by Dot Esports The SAW logo is pretty abstract. Screenshot by Dot Esports Can’t beat the classic NAVI logo. Screenshot by Dot Esports Gold FaZe is back. Screenshot by Dot Esports The best looking holo stickers in a long time. Screenshot by Dot Esports Scratch it to remove the Copenhagen text and it looks sick. Screenshot by Dot Esports GL, HF. Screenshot by Dot Esports FURIA once again brings the heat. Screenshot by Dot Esports Infinity dragon sticker. Screenshot by Dot Esports For the richest C9 fans. Screenshot by Dot Esports Yes it’s in here twice, but it’s a star sticker! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more