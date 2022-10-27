Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Oct. 26 update

A new CS:GO patch hit the servers yesterday evening. As expected, it’s not bringing any significant changes due to the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022 starting soon on Oct. 31.

Most adjustments in the patch are being made to the additions tied to the Rio Major. Valve introduced two limited-time Rio 2022 Storage Units for purchase, which contain 145 Paper or Glitter stickers with an autograph from every player and every organization sticker.

Besides that, the devs also fixed some bugs on one of the seven maps in the competitive map pool—Ancient. “Boost exploits” and “minor graphical bugs” have been looked into, likely improving the map before the Brazilian Major begins.

Here are all the patch notes for CS:GO’s Oct. 26 update.

IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022

Various adjustments to player and team stickers to improve visual read.

Introducing two limited-time Rio 2022 Storage Units available for purchase:

Rio 2022 Storage Unit with Stickers comes with 145 Paper stickers featuring every Paper player autograph and every Paper organization sticker from the Rio 2022 collection

Rio 2022 Storage Unit with Glitter Stickers comes with 145 Glitter stickers featuring every Glitter player autograph and every Glitter organization sticker from the Rio 2022 collection

You can move other items from your inventory into these Storage Units, or retrieve any items into your inventory.

Storage Units

Improved user interface when retrieving, depositing, and inspecting items inside Storage Units.

Empty Storage Units can now be deleted from user inventory if needed.

Ancient