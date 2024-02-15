PashaBiceps is cycling all the way to Copenhagen for CS2’s first Major

In May 2023, Polish Counter-Strike legend pashaBiceps was in the spotlight in the esports community after biking from Warsaw to Paris for the last CS:GO Major. It turns out it wasn’t just a one-off, as the former player is preparing to repeat the journey this March.

Next month, the CS2 community will experience the first Major for the newest Valve game, hosted by PGL in Copenhagen. With the championship getting closer and closer, fans wondered whether pashaBiceps would repeat his bike trip, and we got a definitive answer last weekend. When we asked the 35-year-old if he aims to travel to Denmark by bike, he immediately said “yes.”

“I would like it to become a tradition, though we’re thinking about potential ways to involve the community. I would like to engage esports fans to join me,” pashaBiceps told Dot Esports at IEM Katowice 2024.

Fans who follow pashaBiceps should’ve already spotted breadcrumbs on social media. On Jan. 23, the 35-year-old posted a picture on Instagram posing with a bike in front of the Eiffel Tower, taken last year. The caption reads: “I heard the Major is right around the corner.”

The second Major of 2024 will happen in Shanghai, which is considerably further away from Poland than Copenhagen. “I think you need to sacrifice two to three months for that kind of adventure. I’d love to do that, but when you have a family, a wife, you can’t just disappear for two months,” he said.

Again, anyone who follows pasha knows his commitment to his family isn’t anything new. He’s always been a family man, and his love for the people around him is unmatched—though that’s also one of the reasons he won’t consider returning to the CS2 scene as a coach.

PashaBiceps and loord had the privilege of introducing the IEM trophy in Katowice. Photo by Monster Energy

“I see a lot of cons. The main one is travelling, and being separated from my family. I’ve already had my fair share of travels. […] Obviously, the money is good, but money isn’t everything. I can’t buy back the time I’ve already lost [with my family].”

The Copenhagen CS2 Major is a month away, so we’ll have to wait before we get to see pashaBiceps ride his bike again. The tournament starts on March 17, with its first RMR tournament currently ongoing, and the remaining three set to follow soon.