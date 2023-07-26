One gun desperately needs buffs in CS2 and players have done the research to prove it

The P2000 has been the second-thought starting pistol in Counter-Strike for years, and this week, we found out how far behind it has fallen. The forgotten weapon sits alongside the USP-S as the CT default pistols, with the latter dominating the CS:GO scene.

One CS:GO historian calculated instances of P2000 use among professionals in the top 30 teams—and the comparisons are wild. While it is expected that some pros would stick to the USP-S, only 57 of the 147 researched had a kill with the P2000 in the last 12 months.

A pro player even had more smoke grenade kills than P2000 eliminations throughout their entire careers, according to a July 22 NoSleepCSGO video. Just over six percent of the players researched used the P2000 during their professional CS:GO tenure.

Even the unsilenced USP-S managed to be the preferred option for some pros.

Both guns are used for different reasons. The USP-S’ advantages are its silencer and lack of tracers through smoke. This means players can take potshots through a smoke grenade without their exact location easily being detected.

The P2000’s advantage is its magazine size. The extra shot in its 13-bullet magazine can be a lifesaver when down to the wire. Its small size also eliminates any possibility of a gun barrel poking out around a corner.

But the USP-S’ low recoil and high accuracy are the main reasons why it stands out above the P2000.

With CS2 around the corner, there’s always a chance we could see a P2000 renaissance. Valve has already reimagined smoke grenades and changed areas across several long-standing Counter-Strike maps.

There have been countless changes to the meta already, and now might be the perfect time for the P2000 to dethrone the USP-S.

