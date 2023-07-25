One CS:GO stat shows how ZywOo is better than s1mple, dev1ce, or any top AWPer in 2023

Nobody seems capable of stopping ZywOo this year.

Photo of ZywOo, one of the best CS:GO players in the world. He's a white, has short hair, and is sit on the chair in front of gaming monitor with one hand behind his head and the other hand is holding the mouse.
Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

Vitality’s CS:GO star ZywOo is having one of the best years of his career in 2023. Not only is the Frenchman far above the other top primary snipers in terms of pure rating, but he’s also leading the way in one overlooked stat.

ZywOo is also the best rifler—a CS:GO role that involves manning mainly the AK-47 on the T side and the M4A4/M4A1-S on the CT side—among all the top AWPers in the world, according to 2023 statistics pulled by professional analyst Mathieu “Maniac” Quiquerez on July 24.

Top AWPersRatingPercentage of AWP killsPercentage of rifle kills
ZywOo1.31 rating34 percent44 percent
sh1ro1.22 rating41 percent29 percent
dev1ce1.19 rating50 percent28 percent
s1mple1.18 rating41 percent39 percent
m0NESY1.17 rating54 percent28 percent
Numbers of the best AWPers in the world in 2023. Stats via Maniac

It’s a great advantage for Vitality to have someone as special as ZywOo as their primary sniper. He’s obviously proficient with the Big Green, but when the team needs it, he’s more than capable of playing with just the AK-47 or the M4A4/M4A1-S, as you can see below.

This comes in handy, especially on the T side of maps such as Inferno and Vertigo, which don’t offer as many opportunities for the attacking side to get a long-range kill like Mirage and Overpass do.

Another perk of ZywOo being so good with rifles is that it makes Vitality less AWP-dependent. When a team doesn’t need to buy the AWP as much, they’re more likely to keep their economy under control. The AK-47 and the M4A1-S cost $2,700 and $2,900, respectively, while the AWP costs $4,750.

ZywOo is on his way to being elected the best CS:GO player for the third time in his career, unless he massively slows down in the second semester. But even then, the fact that ZywOo helped Vitality win the BLAST Paris Major in May while being the MVP already puts him miles ahead in terms of merits.

We’ll see if the top AWPers can catch up with ZywOo at IEM Cologne 2023, which is the most important tournament of the second semester of 2023 in CS:GO esports. The $1 million competition will run from July 26 to Aug. 6.

