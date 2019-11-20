OG will reportedly sign mantuu from ALTERNATE aTTaX to its upcoming CS:GO roster

OG has found a fifth player for its upcoming CS:GO roster, according to a report by French website 1pv.fr.

After being reportedly in talks with Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen and Valentim “poizon” Vasilev, OG might sign Mateusz “mantuu” Wilczewski from ALTERNATE aTTaX. Mantuu is relatively unknown in the CS:GO pro scene, having only competed against tier-two and tier-three opponents.

Mantuu is a 22-year-old sniper who has an average rating of 1.22 at LAN events against tier-two or tier-three teams, according to HLTV. The Pole has been playing for ALTERNATE aTTaX since January and helped the team to win Esportal Global Finals, a small LAN tournament, in June.

If mantuu signs with OG, he’d reportedly team up with much more experienced players, including Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt, Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen, Valdemar “valde” Bjørn, and Issa “ISSAA” Murad. These players are all benched right now by Vitality, ENCE, North, and HellRaisers, respectively.

OG is famous for its Dota 2 team, who are back-to-back International champions. This would be OG’s first investment in CS:GO since the org was founded in 2015.

OG seems close to announcing its CS:GO roster since a company named “OG CS:GO” has already been created in Denmark by Johan “N0tail” Sundstein and Sébastien “Ceb” Debs.

The official announcement won’t be made until at least December, according to neL, who wrote the report for 1pv.fr.