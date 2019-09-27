NiP signs twist to replace GeT_RiGhT

Ninjas in Pyjamas has officially acquired rifler Simon “twist” Eliasson from Fnatic following the departure of CS:GO legend Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund yesterday.

This is another step in the restructuring of both organizations. NiP and Fnatic want to reshape their CS:GO rosters for the future due to poor recent results from both teams.

The 24-year old rifler became an inactive player for Fnatic after he was benched last month alongside in-game leader Richard “Xizt” Landström following the team’s lackluster performance at the StarLadder Berlin Major. Soon after, Fnatic re-signed Robin “flusha” Rönnquist and Maikil “Golden” Kunda Selim.

FNATIC on Twitter We wish nothing but good luck to @twist, who makes the move over to @NiPGaming. See you again soon at DreamHack Masters Malmö at the start of October.

Twist played an influential role on Fnatic but wasn’t the star of the show. He helped Fnatic win the PLG Grand Slam in December 2018, taking home $70,000 after defeating G2 Esports. But Fnatic’s recent form has been poor since the team finished fourth at the Europe Minor Championship in Berlin after losing to CR4ZY.

Twist has some big shoes to fill, though. This marks the first time that GeT_RiGhT won’t be in Ninjas in Pyjamas’ starting lineup since 2012. Although it’s unclear what GeT_RiGhT’s next move will be, it’s almost certain that he won’t retire.

Twist will join legendary CS:GO player Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg on NiP as well as several talented riflers like Fredrik “REZ” Sterner, Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson, and Nicolas “plopski” Gonzalez Zamora. Twist will make his debut with NiP at DreamHack Masters Malmö, which starts on Oct. 1.