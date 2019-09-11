Flusha and Golden could reportedly return to Fnatic

Three-time Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major winner Robin “flusha” Rönnquist and Swedish in-game leader Maikil “Golden” Selim could be making a return to Fnatic, according to a report from neL at 1pv.fr.

After a disappointing stint at the Europe Minor sent Fnatic crashing out of the StarLadder Berlin Major, Fnatic benched both in-game leader Richard “Xizt” Landström and rifler Simon “twist” Eliasson in an effort to return to the top of professional CS:GO.

In-game leader Golden joined Fnatic on Aug. 20, 2017. The signing was relatively successful since Fnatic won the World Electronic Sports Games 2017 in March 2018, defeating Space Soldiers in the final. A few weeks before that, Golden and Fnatic took home the title from the Intel Extreme Masters XII World Championship, edging out FaZe 3-2 in the grand finals.

Flusha has a decorated history with Fnatic. He was a part of Fnatic from 2013 to 2016, and then he returned a year later after a failed trial with GODSENT. He and Fnatic won two Majors in 2015 at ESL One Katowice and ESL One Cologne. After a decline in form following a top-11 finish at the FACEIT Major, flusha left Fnatic for Cloud9. He was replaced by Golden earlier this year.

Now both Swedes are reportedly looking to return to their former roster. Each player has had decorated success over their long tenures with the organization and they’ll try to bring Fnatic back to its former glory if they return to the team.