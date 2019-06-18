Report: NiP considering roster change before StarLadder CS:GO Major

Ninjas in Pyjamas is heavily considering a roster change before the StarLadder Major roster lock, according to a report from Jared “DeKay” Lewis.

It’s unclear who would be replaced, but Dennis Edman is the most likely candidate. Dennis already left NiP in March because of burnout but returned in April. He could leave permanently if the Ninjas sign Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora, a 17-year-old who is playing for Ancient that NiP has reportedly considered.

And while NiP could not use Plopski at the Major since he played for Ancient during the Minor qualifiers, Plopski could help NiP overcome their habit of losing early in other tournaments. In fact, the last time the Swedish team won a trophy was at IEM Oakland in November 2017, when they still had Richard “Xizt” Landström as their in-game leader.

Plopski has been in the scene since 2017 when he was just 15 years old. He recently played for x6tence Galaxy, who he is still signed with, although he is playing for Ancient, a sponsorless team that advanced to DreamHack Open Summer’s grand final last week.

If NiP were to make this change, the majority of the roster would be comprised of younger players. Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg and Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund would remain as the only veteran players in the squad.

The roster lock for the Major ends on June 25. The Ninjas have exactly a week to make their decision if they want to play with their current lineup or call in a stand-in.