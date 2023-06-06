New Inferno ‘silent drop’ bug discovered a decade after CS:GO’s release

It sounds weird every time we say it, but CS:GO is a decade-old game now. That’s still nothing compared to the age of one of its most popular maps, Inferno, which was first introduced in the original Counter-Strike in June 1999.

It is downright amazing that after all this time, CS:GO players still manage to discover never-before-seen bugs. And one such recent discovery has unveiled a new silent drop on Inferno.

CS:GO’s very own Indiana Jones is Reddit user Realstranden, whose tinkering with Inferno led to an all too rare treasure: a yet-to-be-discovered bug. Finding these little unintended advantages is a core part of CS:GO history. It’s not that it’s uncommon, though. There’s just been so much exploration on all maps that to see a new move after all this time is both impressive and refreshing. It’s all the more baffling that the bug was found on Inferno, which has been a CS:GO constant since day one.

Realstranden’s custom Inferno silent drop is from the bridge in Second Mid and is actually quite easy to pull off. The more difficult part is lining it up properly, but the door on the bridge serves as a good indicator of where you must stand. Entering the bridge from the living room, you must jump on the railing on your right and go to the corner behind the door.

Look down and slightly to your left while facing the door, then simultaneously press and hold A and C, or whatever your keybinds for moving left and crouching are. You should slowly be making your way to the ground in complete silence if the execution is flawless.

It is truly remarkable that we’re still seeing bugs like this one being discovered in CS:GO, doubly so on a map like Inferno that’s been dug through by countless players and bug enthusiasts. Even the new Inferno silent drop’s objectively lackluster application can’t stop us from being in awe of the work put in by the community.

CS:GO will inevitably run its course. With Counter-Strike 2 imposingly looming on the horizon, it’s a matter of months, if not weeks, before the “old” Counter-Strike game makes way for the new. Putting the nostalgia glasses on the table for a moment gets us really excited to see what sort of bugs, tricks, and exploits the CS2 community is able to find on the reworked maps and whether we will be seeing new stuff still being discovered in 2034.

