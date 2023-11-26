New CS2 vanishing bomb bug is guaranteed to ruin your round

Bombs are vanishing from Counter-Strike 2 servers today and it’s all because of teammates who quit the game early.

Once a T-side teammate carrying the bomb disconnects from your CS2 lobby, they’ll take the bomb with them. This means you’ll have to eliminate every single CT to win the round, otherwise, you’ll lose as soon as the timer runs out. The problem starts with AFK players: after they quit, their character models stay in spawn, as shown by a Nov. 26 video on Reddit, and the bomb will stay attached to their back. After they eventually disappear from the server, the bomb will too, simply leaving a flashing light where their body once was.

Usually, the AFK player would drop the bomb. This system has been in place for years and was meant to prevent issues like this. It ensured players wouldn’t be able to sit idle while the bomb needed to be planted. However, in this situation, it appears the issue appeared before the round began. The player in question disconnected before the third round commenced. Despite already separating from the server, the bomb sticks to them like a bad smell. Even when the CS2 player returns before the round ends, the bomb is still missing.

Frustrating (and sometimes even gamebreaking) bugs like these haven’t been a foreign experience for the CS2 community over the past few months. Recently, players discovered they could avoid flashbangs, despite looking directly at one and CS2’s issues even extended to visual bugs that set the ground alight without killing anyone.

Valve has been tackling these issues as they arise. The CS2 developers have released multiple patches throughout November alone, many of which have targeted visual, audio, and gameplay bugs ruining gameplay. These updates also included map changes and leaderboard updates and introduced features players have been waiting for. Now it seems Valve has another bug to add to the list. With any luck, this will be fixed as soon as possible.