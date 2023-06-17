NAVI’s npl reportedly set to depart CS:GO team as Ukrainian org considers international move

The rostermania offseason is now rumbling in earnest as teams and players alike are looking to put themselves in the best possible position for the impending arrival of CS2. NAVI is no exception to this, as the Ukrainian org is reportedly looking to replace npl, the player they promoted from their academy to the main squad last December.

A report by Dexerto’s Luís Mira suggests that NAVI are looking to readjust their roster again, as the team’s results have been disappointing ever since Boombl4’s removal from the squad and electronic picking up the IGL mantle, missing out on the playoffs in a CS:GO Major in Paris for the first time since 2017’s PGL Kraków Major.

The young Ukrainian player’s individual stats also haven’t lived up to expectations, as he was the lowest-performing member of the team with an 0.92 average HLTV 2.0 rating and 0.83 Impact to correspond with it. The next lowest-performing member of the team is Perfecto, with a 1.02 rating.

The report also suggests that NAVI is looking to establish an international CS:GO team and switch to an English communication system along the way, in a way similar to their VALORANT division.

The clock is ticking, as NAVI will be back in action on July 13 in the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, with IEM Cologne soon to follow. It remains to be seen whether either of these events will be played on CS2.

