NAVI reportedly considering moving electroNic to IGL role, signing buster

NAVI's COO has hinted at changes that could be coming to the CS:GO roster.

On May 28, Natus Vincere announced that it was parting ways with Boombl4 following his three-year tenure with the team, explaining that keeping the CS:GO in-game leader could have “high reputational risks for the club.” Alexey “xaoc” Kucherov, NAVI’s COO, has now hinted at a few possible changes that could be coming to the team in the near future.

In an interview with Dexerto’s Luís Mira, xaoc admitted that NAVI is considering moving electroNic to the in-game leader position. He also revealed that the organization is contemplating signing buster, who was recently benched from Virtus Pro alongside YEKINDAR.

Having electroNic as the IGL would certainly shake up this NAVI roster. Behind s1mple, the Russian has been one of the standout players on the team since signing in 2017.

Xaoc also said that the team could sign buster in the future, but NAVI doesn’t want to do business with Viruts Pro. At the moment, it seems the only option for the transfer to go through is for buster to be released for free. The Kazakhstani player recently expressed his desire to experience new challenges in CS:GO and explained that he’s open to change in a post on Instagram.

Over the past several weeks, rumors have suggested YEKINDAR could be a possible new signing for NAVI. The Latvian won’t be joining the team anytime soon though, according to xaoc. “I refute that we are negotiating [with the player],” he said on social media on May 30.

NAVI is currently waiting on offers for Boombl4. As explained in the statement on May 28, the Russian player was put on the bench due to reputational risks, however, no further details were provided by the org at the time.

The organization did, however, say that it will release new information about the lineup soon. The team is scheduled to compete in BLAST Premier Spring Final 2022, which begins on June 15 in Lisbon, Portugal.