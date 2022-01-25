NAF’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Team Liquid have had their ups and downs in CS:GO. But for the first half of 2020, the scene was dominated by the North American squad, which to this day remains the best team from the region.

The 2022 season will be full of new challenges following a roster reshuffle for the CS:GO roster. One of just two players left on the roster is Keith “NAF” Markovic. The Canadian has been crucial to the Liquid’s success, often carrying the team through tough times.

NAF is one of the names that constantly make it to the lists of the best players in the world. HLTV picked him as one of the top 20 players in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Here’s NAF’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Video Settings

Monitor Settings

Resolution 1280×960 Texture Quality 4:3 Scaling Mode Stretched HZ 360 Alienware AW2521H

Mouse Settings

DPI 400 Sensitivity 1.60 eDPI 640 Raw Input On Hz 1000 Zoom Sensitivity 0.80 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off VAXEE Zygen NP-01 Glossy

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 80 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality Medium Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Medium Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode 4x MSAA FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Anisotropic 4x Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TI

Crosshair Settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate NAF’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 250; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 144; cl_crosshaircolor_g 195; cl_crosshaircolor_r 27; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB