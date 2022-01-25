NAF’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Team Liquid have had their ups and downs in CS:GO. But for the first half of 2020, the scene was dominated by the North American squad, which to this day remains the best team from the region.
The 2022 season will be full of new challenges following a roster reshuffle for the CS:GO roster. One of just two players left on the roster is Keith “NAF” Markovic. The Canadian has been crucial to the Liquid’s success, often carrying the team through tough times.
NAF is one of the names that constantly make it to the lists of the best players in the world. HLTV picked him as one of the top 20 players in 2018, 2019, and 2021.
Here’s NAF’s full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Video Settings
Monitor Settings
Mouse Settings
Crosshair Settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate NAF’s crosshair settings. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshairalpha 250; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 144; cl_crosshaircolor_g 195; cl_crosshaircolor_r 27; cl_crosshairdot 1; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 2.5; viewmodel_offset_y 0; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 3; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 1; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.1; cl_bobamt_vert 0.1; cl_bobcycle 0.98;