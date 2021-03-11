YEKINDAR’s CS:GO settings and crosshair

Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis is a professional CS:GO player from Latvia.

Though there are many talented CS:GO players out there, there's a shortage of players who can be considered prodigies. Young players have a tough time breaking into the scene, but it doesn't look to be an issue for the most talented ones.

YEKINDAR has been drawing eyes long before he joined Virtus Pro, when he was playing for pro100. YEKINDAR went to have an explosive start with his new team, winning the Flashpoint Season 2 alongside many other prestigious tournaments like cs_summit seven and DreamHack Open December in 2020.

YEKINDAR's rise to the top didn't happen overnight, of course. His performance and skills are the result of training for years. If you've been looking to play like YEKINDAR, taking a look at his settings will surely be beneficial in the long run. Professional players spend hours optimizing their settings, meaning YEKINDAR may have figured a thing or two to give himself an advantage through his settings.

Here are YEKINDAR's CS:GO settings, crosshair, and more.

YEKINDAR's mouse settings

Most professional CS:GO players prefer keeping their sensitivity settings at lower volumes. This allows them to be more precise while tracking enemies, while making it harder to land trickshots in the process.

If you like YEKINDAR's configuration, it may be a decent idea to invest in a larger mouse pad to increase your area of movement. YEKINDAR uses a Logitech G640 for his mouse pad. His mouse, Zowie EC2, could also be considered as light, making performing sharp movements easier.

DPI 800 Sensitivity 1.20 eDPI 960 Polling Rate 1000 Hz Zoom Sensitivity 1.00 Mouse Acceleration 0 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input 1 Mouse Acceleration Off Sowie EC2 Gaming Mouse

YEKINDAR's video settings

CS:GO isn't the most demanding game when it comes to hardware. It doesn't mean that you should settle for 60fps, however. If you're looking to use a high refresh rate monitor to boost your gameplay experience, you'll also want to push higher frame rates.

Having a high refresh rate monitor won't mean anything unless you can match that refresh rate with your frames. YEKINDAR uses a 240Hz monitor, so he mostly turns every graphically intensive setting down to boost his frames. Pushing way above 240 frames usually comes in clutch when you're also streaming at the same time.

Resolution 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Refresh Rate 240 Hz Scaling Mode Non-stretched Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 80 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Laptop Power Savings Disabled Global Shadow Quality Very Low Model / Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shader Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multi-core Rendering Enabled Multi-sampling Anti-Aliasing Mode None FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

YEKINDAR's crosshair settings

Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve

You'll need to copy and paste YEKINDAR's crosshair configurations into CS:GO's in-game console to use it in your next match. Upon pasting and pressing enter, your crosshair will change to YEKINDAR's and you can tune it further through the settings.

If you can't get YEKINDAR's crosshair to stick around, you may need to include its code in your "config.cfg." Doing so should reapply his crosshair setting every time you launch CS:GO.

Here's a more detailed explanation of how you can find your "config.cfg" file.

cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 1; cl_crosshaircolor_b 165; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -3; cl_crosshairsize 2; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0;

YEKINDAR's viewmodel settings

Viewmodel settings let players adjust where their gun rests on their screen. Moving your gun to the sides essentially allows you to have more area to spot enemies in the middle of your screen.

Like crosshair settings, you'll also need to paste the following commands into the in-game console, config, or autoexec file to apply them.

viewmodel_fov 60; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 1; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 1; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 0;

YEKINDAR's bobbing settings