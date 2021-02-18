Multiple map fixes included in Feb. 17 CS:GO update

Valve dropped an update tonight with numerous fixes to map exploits and bugs in CS:GO.

In addition to map fixes, Valve addressed a bug in which a ping could highlight hidden enemy players. There were also bugs involving footstep sounds and visuals that were fixed in this update.

Here are the full patch notes, according to Valve's CS blog.

Maps

Anubis

Reskinned the signs and information boards.

Fixed the wallbang through the trim on the mid building between double door and the CT house.

Added some grenade clips to prevent weird grenade bouncing on A heaven.

Engage

Fixed several visual issues.

Removed boost spots.

Updated Bot NAV.

Apollo

Multiple exploits, clipping faults and boosts etc. fix based on the feedback of Oliv1er and timure of the MapInk Discord.

Fixed spawn boost exploit.

Blocked guns going out of CT spawn so much with a big sign.

Frostbite

Removed window glass from buildings to improve gameplay.

Fixed exploit in Town.

Fixed stuck spots.

Fixed certain visual errors.

Adjusted border clipping.

Fixed floating exploding barrel/turret spawns.

Adjusted prop fade distance in the bunker.

Added drone clips to buildings at Tourist and Radio.

Miscellaneous