Mousesports, G2, and MIBR, among teams invited to cs_summit 5

Five of the top CS:GO teams in the world will battle it out at cs_summit from Dec. 12 to 15, with a sixth team set to be revealed soon.

The six-team event featuring FURIA, MIBR, mousesports, Virtus Pro, and G2 Esports will be held at the Summit Studio in Los Angeles. Like the last four tournaments, cs_summit five will likely have a $150,000 prize pool, with around $60,000 going to the winner—but this is just speculation at this time. The talent lineup is set to be released soon.

The list of teams includes Brazilian squads FURIA and MIBR. It’s the first time that FURIA have been invited to cs_summit and they’ll pose a threat to MIBR, who won the first tournament held in 2017.

Similarly, this will newcomers mousesports’ and VP’s first cs_summit. The Polish side has declined in form since the removal of its core players, with only 26-year-old Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski remaining.

G2 will be looking to prove their roster has potential since the double signing of former CR4ZY players Nemanja “nexa” Isaković and Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač on Sept. 30. But this may look less promising because G2 lost to TYLOO in the 2019 CS:GO Asia Championships earlier today.

An unnamed sixth team will be revealed closer to the event. This will likely be a North American team since there isn’t one attending cs_summit five right now and there has been at least one North American team at the previous tournaments. This could be either Team Liquid or Evil Geniuses, two of the best CS:GO teams in the world.