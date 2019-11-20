TYLOO and MIBR cause upsets in CS:GO Asia Championships’ first round

TYLOO and MIBR defeated G2 Esports and Evil Geniuses respectively in the first round of the CS:GO Asia Championships, which started last night.

They were both considered underdogs prior to these matches, but that didn’t affect their performance. TYLOO beat G2 2-0 with a 16-14 win on Vertigo and a 16-10 victory on Dust II.

YuLun “Summer” Cai and Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand fragged the most in these two maps. They finished with 43 and 42 kills, respectively. Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, one of G2’s stars, on the other hand, didn’t have the same impact and finished with 36 kills and 41 deaths.

Prior to this match, TYLOO hadn’t beaten a European team since February when they defeated Vitality 16-8 at the IEM Katowice Major.

MIBR had a clean 2-0 win against EG, who are the second-best CS:GO team in the world. The Brazilians won 16-13 on Vertigo and 16-10 on Inferno.

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo and Fernando “fer” Alvarenga were a deadly duo and combined for 90 kills across the two maps. Unfortunately for EG, Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, their most solid player throughout the season, had a tough time and finished with 34 kills and 42 deaths.

fer triple kill hold (Vertigo) Clip of PGL Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

The fact that these matches were played in the best-of-three format makes these wins even bigger. TYLOO and MIBR will face each other tonight at 9pm CT and the winner will advance straight to the semifinals.

EG and G2 will play an elimination match next at 12am CT.