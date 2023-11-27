Monte crush doubters to claim first CS LAN trophy at ESL Challenger Jönköping

DreamHack Winter 2023 bloomed with different tournaments, including ESL Challenger Jönköping 2023. Out of eight teams at the event, Monte came out victorious and undefeated today to secure their first Counter-Strike trophy.

Monte has solidified themselves as one of the best squads in the Counter-Strike 2 scene with the Nov. 26 victory. The roster didn’t even lose a single series in Sweden, eventually overcoming Eternal Fire in the finals with a 2-0 score. Despite a few hiccups on the second map, the organization finally got its first LAN trophy.

KRaSnaL and crew came in clutch in the finals. Photo by Adela Sznajder via ESL Gaming

It’s hard to underline a single star of the show. Players like Szymon “kRaSnaL” Mrozek and Aleksander “br0” Bro had their moments in the spotlight throughout the tournament, while Volodymyr “Woro2k” and Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev were solid all around. Sergiy “DemQQ” Demchenko finished the final as Monte’s worst player, according to HLTV, but came in clutch a few times during semifinals against Virtus Pro.

Monte made a name for themselves after a quarterfinals run during the BLAST.tv CS:GO Paris Major in May, where they reached quarterfinals. After being doubted and called a one-event wonder, they maintained at the top level despite losing a star player, BOROS. With a first trophy under their belt, Monte continues their growth and solidify themselves as a squad to be reckoned with on the CS2 circuit.

The team also seem to be responding well to all the changes coming alongside CS2. Dot Esports attended DreamHack Winter 2023, thanks to expenses provided by Monster Energy, and had the chance to chat with kRaSnaL. The star claimed to be enjoying the newest version of Valve’s long-standing game, though, admitted it needs changes. But, these won’t come as soon as some may like, according to his predictions.