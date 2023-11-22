ESL Challenger Jönköping 2023: Schedule, standings, scores, results

Eight of some of the strongest Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world are set to compete for $100,000 at ESL Challenger Jönköping 2023. The event is part of DreamHack Winter and will run from Nov. 24 to 26 in Jönköping, Sweden.

The tournament is one of the first in the history of CS2 esports. For some of these teams, ESL Challenger Jönköping 2023 will be the first LAN in the new game. Given the experience and skills of the attending players, mixed with the explosive atmosphere at DreamHack Winter, the event is expected to deliver some terrific gameplay.

Here are the ESL Challenger Jönköping 2023 to help you keep track of what’s going on.

ESL Challenger Jönköping 2023 standings

Monte, GamerLegion, Virtus Pro, Eternal Fire, 3DMAX, Nouns, MIBR, and TYLOO are the eight CS2 teams attending the ESL Challenger Jönköping in 2023.

Placement Team Prize First $50,000 Second $20,000 Third to fourth $10,000 Fifth to sixth $3,000 Seventh to eighth $2,000

ESL Challenger Jönköping 2023 schedule, scores, and results

The eight teams at the event have been split into two groups. Two squads from both will advance to the semifinals, where following a single elimination bracket a winner will be drawn on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Group A Group B Monte Virtus.pro Eternal Fire GamerLegion Nouns Esports MIBR TYLOO 3DMAX

You’ll find the ESL Challenger Jönköping 2023’s schedule, scores, and results below. All match times are listed in Central Time and were susceptible to delays.

Friday, Nov. 24

3:00am: Monte vs. TYLOO

4:25am: Nouns vs. Eternal Fire

5:50am: Virtus Pro vs. 3DMAX

7:15am: MIBR vs. GamerLegion

8:40am: Group A Winners Match

10:05am: Group B Winners Match

11:30am: Group B Elimination Match

Saturday, Nov. 25

3:00am: Group A Elimination Match

6:00am: Group B Decider Match

9:00am: Group A Decider Match

Sunday, Nov. 26