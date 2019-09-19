Misfits Gaming looking to return to competitive CS:GO

After more than a year since its departure from Counter-Strike, it looks like Misfits Gaming might be seeking a return to the competitive CS:GO scene, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

Misfits originally entered the CS:GO scene by signing TSM’s old North American roster, including a few big name players like Team Liquid star Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken and former veteran player turned analyst, Sean “seang@res” Gares.

Unfortunately, the various rosters that Misfits fielded could not find much success throughout its two-year run, and after the 2018 Boston Major, the team announced its departure from competitive CS:GO.

There are also reports saying that multiple organizations are planning to create CS:GO teams to join a new North American-based league that is in the works. Recently, Dignitas expressed its interest in re-entering the scene, while 100 Thieves’ CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag also revealed that he was looking to create a team too.

With so many teams looking to join the competitive CS:GO space, a number of big-name talents could switch rosters in the coming months. The upcoming 2020 roster shuffle could be one of the most entertaining shuffles yet—if some of these teams want to make a free agency splash when the time comes.