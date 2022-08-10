MIBR signs HEN1, completes CS:GO roster

MIBR has picked up the Brazilian AWPer Henrique “HEN1” Teles from free agency today.

The 27-year-old had already been practicing with the CS:GO team since Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes expressed his wish to play with Imperial. His departure was finalized yesterday. With the signing of HEN1, MIBR now has a dedicated sniper and will move the youngster Breno “⁠brnz4n⁠” Poletto back to the rifling role.

O BAILE DO JACARÉ VAI COMEÇAR 🐊



O homem agora é MIBR! Seja muito bem-vindo, @HEN1! 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷#SomosMIBR pic.twitter.com/1TLm5I3vDQ — MIBR (@mibr) August 10, 2022

The organization, though, has yet to confirm who will take on the in-game leadership duties that belonged to chelo. HEN1 has never done it during his career and it’s unlikely he will be the team’s shot-caller. Jonatan “JOTA” Wilian had been contributing with mid-round calls, so he could be the one chosen to become the captain.

Before signing with MIBR, HEN1 spent the past month on the sidelines as a result of his previous team GODSENT selling Epitácio “TACO” de Melo, Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer, and Bruno “latto” Rebelatto to 00 Nation, and putting its CS:GO division on hold. The AWPer is most known for his period with Immortals back in 2017 when he helped them reach the grand finals of PGL Kraków Major and for his prolific stint with FURIA in 2020.

HEN1 will debut for MIBR in September at ESL Pro League season 16. The Brazilian side has been put in Group B alongside the likes of FaZe Clan, G2, BIG, and Outsiders.