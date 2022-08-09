MIBR parts ways with CS:GO captain chelo

The 24-year-old is reportedly on his way to Imperial.

CS:GO rifler and in-game leader Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes has left MIBR today after a 19-month stint with the Immortals-owned organization.

Chelo’s departure comes days after Imperial reportedly agreed to pay a $200,000 buyout to MIBR for the Brazilian rifler. Now that the 24-year-old has already waved goodbye to MIBR, his transfer to Imperial should be announced in the next couple of days. He’ll reportedly replace veteran fnx after an underwhelming string of results over the past two months.

During his long stint with MIBR, chelo helped the Brazilian team qualify for PGL Antwerp Major, the first Valve-sponsored event of the year,. The team, however, bombed out in the first stage of the competition and the organization parted ways with its old captain Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato and promoted chelo to the role.

Chelo had just a few months to gain experience as a dedicated shot-caller and failed to lead MIBR to great results. Should the transfer to Imperial go through, he’s expected to take a step back and play as a dedicated rifler because the team already has a captain in form of FalleN.

MIBR has not yet announced who will replace chelo, although the Brazilian team has been recently practicing with former GODSENT AWPer HEN1 and the deal should be finalized soon, according to a report by Dust 2 Brasil.