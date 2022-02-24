MIBR and Imperial to leave boot camp in Poland amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

These teams will fly back to Brazil today if everything goes according to plan.

Brazilian CS:GO teams MIBR and Imperial are set to leave their boot camp in Warsaw, Poland today as a result of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, both teams told Globo Esporte.

The players and staff of MIBR and Imperial are planning to fly back to Brazil today, four days ahead of what they originally planned. MIBR stayed on Polish soil after their participation in the IEM Katowice play-in stage and were set to play in Pinnacle Winter Series Two, an online tier-two tournament.

Imperial, on the other hand, traveled to Poland last Monday, Feb. 21, to prepare for the upcoming South American qualifiers for the PGL Antwerp Major Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament. The organization recently signed the project dubbed Last Dance, headlined by two-time Major champions Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, and Lincoln “fnx” Lau.

GODSENT, another Brazilian team, also stayed in Katowice, Poland after they were knocked out of the IEM Katowice play-in stage on Feb. 16. The team is planning to leave the country on Sunday, Feb. 27, and travel to Mexico, where they’ll finish their preparation for the Major open qualifiers. The team’s manager, Ricardo “dead” Sinigaglia, told Globo Esporte that he’s in touch with the Brazilian and American embassy in Poland.

Russia recently invaded Ukraine and Russian troops are advancing through Ukrainian territory. ESL has maintained that the playoffs for IEM Katowice will go on as originally planned for now, even though there are several Russian and Ukrainian pros set to be in attendance.