M0NESY and NiKo stunned by one new CS2 feature

The fact it’s possible to shoot through vent cracks in CS2 has left the game’s community mesmerized—especially G2’s stars m0NESY and NiKo.

The change was revealed on June 6 after Valve pushed a major update to CS2’s beta in which the developers most notably swapped Dust II for Mirage. Among the multitude of new features, including the new weapon loadout system, players were quick to notice that now you no longer have to break Mirage’s Mid vent and make noise to shoot at players on the other side.

M0NESY was streaming CS2 and NiKo was behind him when he noticed the chance. The Russian AWPer immediately took off his headset and called his teammate to look at the new feature. Both of them agreed the change is good and m0NESY explained how it is “boring” in CS:GO.

“It was the most boring shit when I see the guy and do not kill him,” m0NESY said, alluding to how the vent cracks work in CS:GO. This mechanic is so flawed in CS:GO that if the vent crack hasn’t been broken and you shoot a player with the AWP, the wall-bang will not kill him except if it’s a headshot.

At first glance, this may look like a minor upgrade, but it’s actually huge. Players will be able to catch their opponents off guard since they’ll no longer have to break the vent and make noise to try to kill an enemy.

This opens up a multitude of avenues that we’ll surely see gamers try to take advantage of once professional players start playing more CS2. The game is currently available for a small percentage of the player base and will be released fully this summer.

