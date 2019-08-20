Luminosity moves HEN1 to CS:GO team’s bench

Brazilian CS:GO player Henrique “HEN1” Teles has been benched by Luminosity and is available to other teams, according to the organization.

Luminosity tweeted earlier today it had moved HEN1 to the team’s bench. It encouraged teams interested in HEN1 to contact it to presumably reach a buyout or trade.

Luminosity Gaming on Twitter CS:GO Roster Update: Effective immediately @HEN1 has been moved to a the bench and is a restricted free agent. Interested parties should contact us. We want to thank HEN1 for all of his efforts while on the team. He has been nothing but professional and passionate. Obrigado 🇧🇷💙

HEN1 joined Luminosity last June with his twin brother Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles. The brothers, alongside the likes of Lucas “steel” Lopes and Ricardo “boltz” Prass, failed to have much success. As a team, they finished top eight at IEM Chicago in November, and they finished top 16 at the ESL Pro League Season Nine Finals.

On June 25, LUCAS1 officially joined MIBR’s roster as a part of a loan that saw João “felps” Vasconcellos join Luminosity. It seemed like it was only a matter of time until LUCAS1’s brother left the team as well, considering they’ve played together for most of their careers.

HEN1 said very little in a tweet shortly after LG announced his benching, although he did thank Luminosity for the opportunity of playing for the organization.