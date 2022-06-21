Liquid reportedly inquired about Snax and jks in attempt to complete roster ahead of IEM Cologne

Team Liquid has been desperately looking for a fifth player to add to its CS:GO roster for this year’s IEM Cologne. The team has been reportedly looking to add Janusz “Snax” Pogorzelski or Justin “jks” Savage for the tournament but hasn’t succeeded in acquiring either player, according to Dust2.us.

On June 19, Liquid benched Richard “shox” Papillon and head coach Eric “adreN” Hoag. With IEM Cologne 2022 on the horizon, it’s only natural the team has been looking for suitable replacements.

Snax and jks have been in the spotlight this year after pulling off impressive substitute performances in tournaments. Snax filled in for Spinx for ENCE at IEM Dallas 2022 and made it all the way to the finals of the event. Jks, meanwhile, helped FaZe Clan win IEM Katowice 2022.

As reported by Dust2.us, Liquid couldn’t get the Polish player to stand in due to him being registered with the ESL Pro Tour as a sub for ENCE. This means the North American org would have to offer him a contract. Jks, on the other hand, has been made unavailable after Liquid rejected a loan fee from his parent team Complexity.

Liquid is now reportedly looking at players from the Dignitas lineup, but a move has yet to come to fruition. The North American org has also tried to loan a player from Evil Geniuses but has been denied access.

The roster lock for IEM Cologne is today. If Liquid fails to find a fifth player to add to the lineup for the tournament, it will likely be forced to use coach daps as a last-minute resort. IEM Cologne kicks off on July 5.