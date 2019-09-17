KioShiMa will stand in for Shox on G2 Esports during the GG.Bet Beijing Qualifiers and ESL One New York

G2 Esports has confirmed that Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey will be joining its Counter-Strike roster as a stand-in for veteran Richard “shox” Papillon.

The team revealed that the 25-year-old will be filling in for Shox at two events—the GG.Bet Beijing Qualifier and ESL One New York 2019. The Beijing Qualifier is taking place from today (Tuesday, Sept. 17) to Friday, Sept. 20, while ESL One New York starts on Thursday, Sept. 26.

There were plenty of rumors surrounding kioShiMa and his next potential team, including several reports that he was being targeted by Team Vitality to replace Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt. NBK was removed from Vitality’s starting roster about 10 days ago because the team felt a system with two in-game leaders had “reached its limits.”

KioShiMa, on the other hand, last played for Cloud9 in November 2018. The North American squad struggled to find much success during his stint with the team and he eventually left the roster in March. He hasn’t found a team since, even though there’s been plenty of speculation as to where he’d land next.

Now that kioShiMa is off the free agent market for now, fans will be curious to see what moves Vitality will make to fill the fifth spot on its roster. Vitality need to find a solution pretty quickly because they’re playing at DreamHack Masters Malmö, which starts on Tuesday, Oct. 1.