KennyS to stand in for G2 in place of nexa at IEM Winter

French CS:GO AWPer Kenny “kennyS” Schrub has been moved to G2’s active lineup temporarily, the organization announced today. The veteran will be replacing in-game leader Nemanja “nexa” Isaković, who’s facing visa issues, at IEM Winter next month.

KennyS has been on G2’s bench since March when his place in the active lineup was taken by Audric “JaCkz” Jug. The DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca Major champion has been focusing on his Twitch channel since then and actually streamed more VALORANT than CS:GO over the last three months, according to SullyGnome’s statistics.

“Nexa is currently experiencing visa issues impacting his ability to travel to Europe,” G2’s official announcement reads. “We are uncertain if he can compete in IEM Winter at this time. As such, we’re excited to welcome kennyS back to the main roster as our stand-in AWPer. As soon as nexa’s issues are resolved, he will return to his position in the team.”

Nexa’s visa issues come as a huge blow for G2, who had one of their best performances of the year at the PGL Stockholm Major earlier this month, finishing the $2 million tournament in second place. The French-Balkan lineup parted ways with head coach Damien “maLeK” Marcel on Nov. 16 and is considering swapping one or two players, according to a report from 1pv.fr.

IEM Winter will run from Dec. 2 to 12 in Europe and G2 are slated to face TYLOO in the opening round.