KennyS barely practiced during his CS:GO peak, according to former teammate

KennyS, one of the most legendary CS:GO stars ever, became the most dominant AWPer in the world between 2014 and 2015 despite doing “really nothing” during that period, his former teammate and current Vitality captain apEX said.

ApEX said this in an interview with esports personality Thorin. The veteran entry fragger and in-game leader talked during the interview about how much of an influence he had in kennyS as he was the one setting him up for success in Titan and Team EnvyUs, in a similar fashion to what TACO did to enable coldzera between 2016 and 2017 in Luminosity and SK Gaming.

“He became the best player in the world at some point in 2014 and I’m just sad that he didn’t work just a bit more because he was doing really nothing back then,” apEX told Thorin in a video published on June 12. “That’s really sad because he could have done so much in the game, but it’s also his decision and I don’t think he regrets it.”

ApEX explained he didn’t bother cleaning angles for kennyS back then because he knew he’d hit his AWP shots and win the round as nobody was above him in terms of “pure skill” between 2014 and 2015, when they most notably won the DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca Major in November 2015.

KennyS knew better than anyone else how to play aggressively with the AWP during his prime years, but he didn’t keep up with other primary snipers after they learned how to best utilize the gun following the famous nerf in 2015, which lowered movement while scoped and affected kennyS’ playstyle.

Even though kennyS retired in May 2023 during the BLAST Paris Major without ever being named the best player in the world during his peak, he’ll still be remembered as one of the most iconic names in CS:GO‘s history and will potentially keep his record of more AWP kills on LAN as CS2’s launch looms.

