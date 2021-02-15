Karrigan rejoins FaZe, olofmeister moves to the bench

FaZe Clan has secured another legend in their ranks. The organization snaps up Karrigan following the Dane’s mutual contract termination with mousesports, marking the end of a two-year stint, FaZe announced today.

One of CS:GO's virtuosos and part of FaZe's first roster iteration for more than two years, Karrigan is back in red and black. The 30-year-old will immediately be slotted into the starting lineup and likely take up IGL duties in place of olofmeister.

He's back.



Please join us in welcoming @karriganCSGO back to our professional Counter Strike roster and starting lineup!#FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/C2t4THaO34 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) February 15, 2021

FaZe has pulled off a flurry of moves in the wake of former star Niko's departure to G2 Esports. The org signed talented Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken from Team Liquid in January and benched Markus "Kjaerbye" Kjærbye. Karrigan's inclusion will be a bid for FaZe to re-establish the remarkably cosmopolitan roster as a dominant force in Europe.

FaZe recently secured a spot in the BLAST Premier: Spring Finals 2021 despite a group final loss to Natus Vincere in Group C, following two stunning series wins vs. Team Liquid.

Karrigan will debut with the new-look roster in IEM Katowice 2021. As one of eight teams who secured a spot in the group stage, FaZe will await their opponents after a 16-team play-in Group B, with the match scheduled for Feb. 18, 12pm CT.